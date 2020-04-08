Messages of support have been pouring in for waste collection crews who are continuing to provide an essential service.

South Kesteven District Council crews emptying black, silver and green bins have been boosted by public support shown through social media messages, notes left on bins and cheerful waves as they go about their business.

Thanks to the dedication of its staff, SKDC’s waste collection services are being maintained, which are vital in the battle to reduce risks to public health.

One child showed his thanks with a drawing, via @SouthKesteven on Twitter. (33210437)

Residents are also being asked to do what they can to help by reducing the amount of household waste.

SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Our waste collection team is doing incredible work under extreme circumstances. They deserve all our thanks for ensuring this vital service continues.

A colourful message of thanks with a treat for the refuse collectors. (33210417)

“Many people are spending much more time at home than they would normally and could be tempted to embark on spring cleaning or having a clear-out, but we are appealing to people to please think twice before putting unwanted or reusable items into their bins.”

Coun Dr Moseley added that although recycling side waste was being accepted, pressure on the service means extra bags left out with black bins were not.

He continued: “Are you putting waste in the black bin that can be recycled? It’s really important at this time to make sure we are making the most of the two separate waste collections.”

Other steps to minimise waste include holding on to old household items, DIY materials, clothes and toys for the time being; reducing food waste – don’t buy or cook more than you need, store or freeze left-overs; and using a home composting bin to dispose of as much vegetable and garden waste as possible. If it is going in the bin, crush it down as small as possible.

A message of thanks with a rainbow for the refuse collectors,via @SouthKesteven on Twitter. (33210426)

Coun Dr Moseley said: “Creating less waste is the aim. If you are throwing something away, ask if it can be recycled. Reusing it for something else would be even better.”

SKDC collection crews are taking every precaution they can when it comes to personal and public safety by wearing protective gloves and clothing. In addition, residents are asked to wash their hands and wipe down the handles before moving their bins.

“At present there is no change in the way we collect and empty bins and we are working hard to maintain this essential public service.

“We have to accept, however, that this could change, and we may need public support to enable us to collect the bins on a different day or at a different time.

“Although we are redeploying staff to maintain the service there may come a time when we don’t have enough, through their own illness or the need to self-isolate, to fulfil all our collections and duties. If we reach that point, we will update customers as soon as possible.”

Coun Dr Moseley has previously completed the training and has volunteered to join a waste collection crew should he be needed. “I am ready to step up,” he said. This is about everybody doing their bit.”

