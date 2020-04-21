Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Grantham Cemetery reopens after lockdown closure

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:57, 21 April 2020
 | Updated: 16:59, 21 April 2020

Grantham Cemetery has reopened after being closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) made the decision to close the cemetery on Harrowby Road earlier this month as part of the national restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However following new government guidelines, the cemetery reopened yesterday morning (Monday) so that people can visit memorials to loved ones.

