Churches in Grantham will broadcast their services on Facebook following the announcement that Church of England services are to be suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

St Wulfram's Church and St John's Church, Manthorpe, will not close but congregations are being asked to stay away from services.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's, said in a message to parishioners: "Congregations are encouraged not to attend church for services, but to join in virtually via another way. Therefore, from this Sunday services will be broadcast on Facebook."

St Wulfram's Church. (25518291)

Those people who are on Facebook are being told to like the St Wulfram's Facebook site and when the service starts at 9.30am they will be able to join in via the live stream. The Community News will be emailed out on Fridays along with the hymns for the service.

Father Stuart added: "We understand that some people don't like the idea of Facebook, however, with the numbers of people who already follow St Wulfram's it seems the most logical means of communication. You can register to use Facebook and simply just like St Wulfram's for the period of time moving forward, which will also give you access to the other suggestions we plan to start introducing into these uncharted waters.

"In subsequent messages we will point you towards other online resources to equip you in your prayers. From today all church groups are with immediate effect suspended and I know that some (including the choir) are finding ways in which they can continue to engage with each other online."

The parish office in St Wulfram's has also been closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In his message, Father Stuart continued: "All your clergy definitely have faces for radio, however, we are each week going to brave a video message. This could be a reading from scripture, a thought for the day, prayer, a joke, a question and a whole load of other ideas to keep us connected as a community, and certainly if you have any suggestions we'd be more than happy to hear from you. There will also be a weekly hymn sing-along.

"Please be aware that the time may come for your clergy also to self-isolate, that said, we are determined to keep in contact with you all as much as possible. However, for us to be able to respond to the changing situation that you may be in yourselves, it is important that we know how you are baring up.

"One of the great strengths of St Wulfram's is how we look out for each other and others in need. Now more than ever we need to be alert and help each other and indeed the wider community as much as possible. We are therefore wanting to build a list of people who would be happy to help neighbours, members of our congregation and others when they are in need. It could mean going to the shops for them, and other small tasks which would really make a difference to people. If you would like to be involved in this team of people, please do let us know.

"This week has certainly been filled with difficult decisions. Indeed, the decision to suspend all our worship and groups feels like we have stripped ourselves of the most important things which unite us as a family.However, this is not true, remember we are part of a great cloud of witnesses. A community which spreads itself not only across the world today but across time and all eternity. A community who alongside Wulfram are gathered into the loving and generous arms of God."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

St Wulfram relic celebration cancelled