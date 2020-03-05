Coronavirus: Grantham College students receive 'daily support' during trip to Tenerife

Grantham College students in Tenerife have been receiving “daily support”.

The media students flew out to the Canary Island on Sunday to undertake various placements in collaboration with education scheme Erasmus, including work at a live television studio and using photography to document the island’s history.

The trip was to Puerto de la Cruz, on the other side of the island around 70km away from the Costa Adeje Palace, a hotel hit by the virus.

Grantham College (16476813)

As of today, seven cases were confirmed on the island.

College vice principal Steven Peacock said: “The college is following all advice from the government, Public Health England and the World Health Organisation.

“We monitor for any updates on a daily basis.

“The Erasmus scheme is optional. There was no compulsion for students to travel, but we had no withdrawals from the trip.

“The students are getting daily support and a full risk assessment has been updated with the latest information on the coronavirus.”

