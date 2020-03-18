Coronavirus: Grantham College to close its doors to students

Grantham College has announced that it will be closed to students from tomorrow.

In a message to students and staff the college said that it will remain closed until the Easter break and then the situation will be reviewed.

A spokesman for the college said: "As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, Grantham College will be closed to students. Staff will be working from home if agreed by their line manager so the college will still be open to staff.

"The college will be closed until the Easter holidays (Monday, April 6) and we will review the situation after the Easter break (Monday, April 20).

"Students who have exams planned for this week (March 18-20) will be contacted directly by relevant staff, however students should still continue to study towards existing, known exam dates.

"Student accommodation will remain open until further notice. Students and staff can access their emails from home by going onto the college website: www.grantham.ac.uk."

