A couple have chosen to self-isolate themselves after returning from the coronavirus-hit Tenerife resort.

Anita and John Selby were staying about a mile away from hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, which is on lockdown after being hit by coronavirus.

Anita, who lives in Westby near Corby Glen with husband John, said: "We were already out there when we heard news about the nearby hotel.

"It was a shock but our hotel was very remote and we were away from the tourist areas so we felt quite comfortable.

"Self isolating is just common sense really and about being considerate to other people."

Their son, Grantham councillor Ian Selby, has also decided to self isolate himself after picking up his parents from the airport yesterday (Monday).

He said: "We were concerned about the plane journey. People often pick up all sorts of things whilst travelling in confined places.

"We took the collective decision that we would self isolate until after the weekend. Whilst we don’t wish to over react, we think it's about being considerate to others and a sensible precaution to minimise any potential risks.

"In the early hours of the morning I rang 111 for advice. The official advice is that unless you are showing signs of illness then there is no need to self isolate.

"However it occurs to us that the symptoms will not show up straight away and looking at a website, it states that most people show symptoms round five days later. As I picked them up from the airport, then it is only right I should take the same stance."

Coun Selby had already stocked up with a few tins, cartons, milk and eggs in preparation for his parents return.

He added: "Without a doubt in my mind it’s the right the decision to minimise any risk and to be considerate to others. If I run out of provisions it’s no big deal, I will simply go without for a while, just as many people give up for Lent.

"I am never short of something to do even in isolation. Any council issues people still contact me via social media so I can still comfortably deal with them."

