Coronavirus: Grantham families put up Christmas lights to spread cheer and raise a smile

Families across Grantham have been putting up their Christmas lights to try and spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Homes and gardens have been decked with twinkling lights and Christmas trees, three months since the end of the festive season.

Andrea McHugh decorated her home in Gonerby Hill Foot with twinkling lights on Thursday.

She said: “I saw a post about people not knowing what to do with themselves with all this time off and someone mentioned that we all know what to do at Christmas time. That’s what first gave me the idea and then I saw that others were putting up their lights, too.

“It is such a dark and gloomy time for us all so why not spread some cheer and put up some lights to brighten up these months.”

It wasn’t long before Andrea’s neighbours also put up their Christmas lights.

Andrea added: “The lights stretch for quite a long way on both sides of the street, and more and more neighbours are putting their lights up. We all have a great community spirit around here so it’s also our way of showing that we are thinking of each other.

“One of our neighbour’s is a nurse and loves having the lights up as there are no street lights on when she comes home from a night shift at 2am.”

Paul and Jane Arndt, of Bridge End Road, Grantham, have also decked their home and garden out with twinkling lights.

Paul, 67, said: “We just wanted to make people smile, laugh or talk. Anything so they didn’t have to think about what’s going on.

“We are in a bit of a dark hole at the moment and we wanted to spread a little bit of light in the world. We have even received messages from people living in Germany and Spain who have seen the photos and loved them.”

