Coronavirus: Grantham Foodbank in urgent plea for younger volunteers

Grantham Foodbank are appealing for younger volunteers to help them carry on throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury made the plea after the government advised the elderly and vulnerable to stay indoors for up to 12 weeks to avoid infection.

He said: “The majority of our volunteers are in the high risk bracket. They are either over 70-years-old or have underlying health conditions. As per the government advice, many of them will have to self quarantine themselves from this weekend so we will be in need of support from younger people if we are to carry on. Things could get difficult.”

Brian Hanbury. (9096156)

They have already started to make changes to services.

Brian added: “We will be changing our whole working practices to put in place less contact and less manual handling. We have placed hand washing facilities outside the unit but we will also be looking at other ways to help in reducing the risk of spreading the virus.”

One of these ways is to encourage financial donations instead of food for the time being.

Brian added: “The panic of the virus is reducing access to items that we require to deliver a nutritionally balanced food parcel at families’ points of crisis. The food that we do receive has to be isolated for 12 hours.”

However we can purchase food in bulk from a regional group at £300 per pallet where the store value is approximately £2,000. It is very rare that we have these kinds of funds given to us.”

“We will keep going in one way or another but we need the support from the community. Without their support, we would close.”

To make a donation or to become a volunteer, visit: www.granthamfoodbank.org.uk/wpress or find them on Facebook.

