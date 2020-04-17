Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Grantham Foodbank to double amount of food for people in need

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:57, 17 April 2020

Grantham Foodbank are set to double the amount of food they are able to give to people in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Currently people who are referred to the Foodbank are able to receive approximately three days worth of food and essential items.

But from Monday, they will be given enough to last them for seven days in a bid to reduce the amount of times that people need to leave their homes during lockdown.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE