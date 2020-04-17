Coronavirus: Grantham Foodbank to double amount of food for people in need
Published: 14:57, 17 April 2020
Grantham Foodbank are set to double the amount of food they are able to give to people in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Currently people who are referred to the Foodbank are able to receive approximately three days worth of food and essential items.
But from Monday, they will be given enough to last them for seven days in a bid to reduce the amount of times that people need to leave their homes during lockdown.
