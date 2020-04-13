A Grantham funeral directors is urging people to bring back an old tradition to support people mourning during the coronavirus outbreak.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors on St Catherine's Road, Grantham, is asking members of the public to 'stop and stand for a moment' when they see a hearse passing as a mark of respect.

Their Facebook post reads: "If you see a hearse, could you stop, stand for a moment as it passes, perhaps take off your cap, and bow your head? In these times where funerals are limited to only a very few close family or friends we want to support people during a bereavement as much as possible. So, we wondered if we could revive an old tradition that would show people that their loss is noticed and shared by us all?

It would mean the world to families in a time of sadness."

The post has been shared over 1,600 times so far with more than 170 comments from people sharing their own memories of the tradition.

Sue Garrod said: "I remember an old gentleman removing his cap and holding it on his heart whilst bowing his head when my dads hearse passed him 48 years ago. It meant so much to me as a teenager that someone who didn't know him show so much respect."

Paula Stapleton added: "My parents taught me to do this and they also closed their curtains if it was a neighbour for when the hearse went by."

The request comes as funeral numbers are extremely limited to allow for social distancing measures.

Robert Holland, who has helped Grantham families for over 50 years, has been overwhelmed with the response to the post.

He added: "It is astounding how the message has taken off. It's is something that the whole funeral profession is hoping will happen.

"At the moment people's lives have been turned upside down, from their work lives to what happens when a loved one dies.

"We want to encourage friends and families to support each other by small gestures such as the pausing as a funeral goes by. We are also humbled to see many neighbours standing outside of their houses to pay respect as the hearse leaves the family home with the mournersfollowing behind. Out of something terrible their are glimmers of hope and compassion.

"People are really pulling together and helping each other. Communities are coming together."

