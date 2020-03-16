CORONAVIRUS: Grantham Mid-Lent fair cancelled

This year’s Mid-Lent fair in Grantham has been cancelled in an effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to cancel the popular annual fair was taken jointly by South Kesteven District Council, working in association with event organisers, the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain. Stamford's Mid-Lent Fair has also been cancelled.

Last week the guild had said it would be following the advice of the Government, and up until that point it had been 'business as usual'.

The mid-Lent fair in Grantham (3250322)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “SKDC and the Showmen’s Guild have jointly taken the decision to cancel this year’s Mid-Lent fairs in both Stamford and Grantham as the safety of all our residents must come first.”

The fair was due in Grantham from Sunday, March 29, to Wednesday, April 1, and in Stamford the week before.

The Mid-Lent Fair features about 90 rides rides and attractions for all the family and takes over Westgate, Market Place and Conduit Lane.

