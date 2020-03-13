Coronavirus: Grantham mum rallies around to support elderly and vulnerable

A Grantham mum is offering her assistance to the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharran Fahey, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, is offering to go shopping and pick up essential items for any elderly or vulnerable people that don't feel comfortable venturing out.

Sharran, who recently signed up to be a volunteer coordinator for Engage, a charity that helps the elderly, is appealing for people to get in touch if they need help or know of anyone that could do with a helping hand.

Sharran Fahey.(31493463)

She said: "I know what its like to feel vulnerable. I've had times when I've not been able to get out due to mental health issues and anxiety. I was fortunate that I had good people around me to help out so now I want to give back."

It's not just elderly though that Sharran is keen to help.

She added: "I know some mums have children at home and can't drive so I'd like to help."

She has already received support since posting her message on social media this morning.

She added: "A few people have already contacted me to say that they want to help as well so I am thinking of setting up a group of us."

To find out more, or to offer your support, you can find Sharran on Facebook.

