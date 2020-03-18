Coronavirus: Grantham RiverCare cancels group activities

Grantham RiverCare have cancelled all group activities until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This also includes the Grantham RiverCare & Lincolnshire River Trust's Great British Spring Clean-Up and the 'Fresh Water Watch' testing until further notice.

Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean has also been postponed and rescheduled for 11-27 September.

Volunteers joined the clean-up on Saturday. (27278620)

The decision to cancel was taken by RiverCare co-leaders David Martin and Ian Simmons, Lincs Rivers Trust and RiverCare BeachCare team.

David Martin said: "We will be reviewing the situation on May 1st ahead of our planned river clean-up on Saturday, May 16.

"The decision to cancel is in the interests of the health and wellbeing our volunteers.

"We will be in touch with regards a re-scheduled date for our Grantham RiverCare & Lincolnshire River Trust's Great British September Clean-Up."

For more information or to join, email sustransranger@hotmail.com

