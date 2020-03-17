A Grantham secondary school has this evening (Tuesday) announced it will close immediately, due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Walton Academy has issued a statement, which states "significantly low levels of staffing" mean the school is "no longer able to continue to operate safely".

Staffing levels are low as several members are in self-isolation.

The statement reads: "Across the Diverse Academies Trust, of which our academy is a member, we have collectively taken the decision to close Walton with immediate effect, alongside all other academies within our trust.

"Due to significantly low levels of staffing available, following the government’s change in advice for self-isolation – and the ongoing unpredictability of this position – we are no longer able to continue to operate safely.

"We are facing an unprecedented situation, and we will be monitoring this position closely. We will keep parents and carers regularly updated about the closure and all updates will be posted to a dedicated webpage which you can access by visiting: https://www.walton-ac.org.uk/academy-closure

"We have contacted parents and carers directly, but due to the nature of this closure, we have shared on all channels, including our website."

