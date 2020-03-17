A Grantham secondary school will be closed for younger pupils after a 'large number of staff' are unable to work following Government advice about the coronavirus.

Pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 are being asked to stay at home from tomorrow until further notice to help staff concentrate on pupils taking exams.

Headteacher James Fuller asked for support from parents and carers following the decision.

(18386698)

In a statement on the school's website, he said: "In light of the latest Government advice, there are a large number of our staff who cannot be on the KGGS school site tomorrow.

"As a result of this - and our need to concentrate our efforts on our examination classes in Yrs 10,11,12 and 13 - key stage three lessons (Yrs 7,8,and 9) will be severely disrupted for the foreseeable future.

We are, therefore, seeking the support of parents and carers of students in Yr 7, 8, and 9 by asking that students in these years, if possible, be kept at home from tomorrow, until further notice."

