Coronavirus: Grantham schoolgirl pens heartwarming note to NHS

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:00, 20 April 2020

A nine-year-old Grantham schoolgirl has written a letter to the NHS to ask if she is “old enough to come and work with them”.

The girl – who as the daughter of a police sergeant we have not named – wrote the heartfelt note to ask how she could help in the fight against the coronavirus Covid-19.

She wrote: “I love helping people and that’s what you do best. Please let me know any way that I can help.”

