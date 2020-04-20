Coronavirus: Grantham schoolgirl pens heartwarming note to NHS

A nine-year-old Grantham schoolgirl has written a letter to the NHS to ask if she is “old enough to come and work with them”.

The girl – who as the daughter of a police sergeant we have not named – wrote the heartfelt note to ask how she could help in the fight against the coronavirus Covid-19.

She wrote: “I love helping people and that’s what you do best. Please let me know any way that I can help.”