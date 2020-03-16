Coronavirus: Grantham supermarket to open early for older shoppers

A Grantham supermarket will open early for older shoppers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland on Sankt Augustin Way will let older and more vulnerable customers shop on their own between 9am and 11am on Wednesdays starting this week.

Grantham duty manager Paul Exton welcomed the move.

Iceland in Grantham will open early for older shoppers. (31731102)

He said: "Whilst the doors will not be 'manned' and it's within normal trading hours we do politely ask the community to try and respect the elderly and vulnerable and be considerate of them using our store between this time."

The move comes as supermarkets continue to try to stop customers stockpiling.

Paul added: "We are very low on certain items including pasta, tinned fruit and vegetables, soup and beans. This will give older shoppers the chance to get hold of these items."

