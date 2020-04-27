Coronavirus: Grantham teachers make hundreds of face shields

Two teachers at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School have been hard at work making hundreds of face shields.

Design and Technology teacher, Cheryl Bennett, and DT technician Alison Craig, have made 350 face shields and plan to make more to keep up with local demand.

Cheryl said: “We wanted to help in this current crisis so we did a little research and found an easy to make face shield template which Kitronik supplied. We adapted it slightly to make it fit our materials and equipment but once we had made a couple we knew it was something we could produce in large quantities if needed in our local area."