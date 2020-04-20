Coronavirus: Grantham volunteer hub launched to help most vulnerable
Published: 15:55, 20 April 2020
A new volunteer and distribution hub has been launched in response to the COVID-19 crisis, to ensure the most vulnerable people across Grantham will be supported during the coming weeks.
Bhive.community has been set up by Elloe C.I.C, a trading subsidiary of the South Lincs Blind Society, who are working alongside the district council in the local COVID-19 Community response.
It will provide the volunteer coordination hub in the heart of Grantham and in the surrounding areas by matching isolated, client requirements to volunteer shoppers and delivery drivers.
