Coronavirus: Grantham volunteer hub launched to help most vulnerable

A new volunteer and distribution hub has been launched in response to the COVID-19 crisis, to ensure the most vulnerable people across Grantham will be supported during the coming weeks.

Bhive.community has been set up by Elloe C.I.C, a trading subsidiary of the South Lincs Blind Society, who are working alongside the district council in the local COVID-19 Community response.

It will provide the volunteer coordination hub in the heart of Grantham and in the surrounding areas by matching isolated, client requirements to volunteer shoppers and delivery drivers.