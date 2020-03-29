Coronavirus: Grantham youngsters replicate plane and beach after holidays cancelled

Youngsters at a Grantham nursery created their very own beach and aeroplane after many of their holidays were cancelled.

Staff at Startright Nursery, in Trent Road, made a beach area in the pre-school room, complete with yellow paper as sand and Duplo bricks as sand castles.

The children also used the loose parts in the room to add shells and pebbles.

Nursery manager Lisa Spridgens was delighted with the activity.

She said: “Due to everything going, on a lot of our parents and children have had to cancel holidays and trips away.

“Therefore we set up a relaxing beach area in the pre-school room for the children to enjoy.”

The youngsters then decided to make their own plane using chairs as the plane seats and cardboard tubes as wings to ‘fly’ them to their special beach.

Staff helped them to make pretend boarding passes and passports.

Lisa added: “The children all engaged really well and took it in turns to act out airport scenarios.

“Once they had landed the children visited the beach area and explored the fish and shells.”

