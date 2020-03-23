Gyms across Grantham have been hosting virtual exercise classes to help people keep fit during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gyms were among those establishments told to close on Friday in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Equilibrium in Springfield Business Park are holding free live workout classes on Instagram and Facebook Live.

Equilibrium Live. (32222344)

They held their first live session yesterday (Sunday) at 9am which has attracted 1,800 views so far.

Manager Simon Casey said: "We truly believe exercise is the key to maintaining your physical and mental well-being and we feel that is now more important than ever.

"We have always wanted our members to be part of something. We took the

Equilibrium Live. (32222320)

decision on Saturday to freeze all membership payments but will endeavour to

continue serving the local community through this difficult time, in a situation

that goes far beyond monthly fees."

Oceans Health & Fitness on Dysart Road are recording a selection of live exercise classes.

They will schedule them to go on Facebook at the same time as the class time table so people can still join in with their regular classes.

You can find each gym on Facebook and Instagram.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Coronavirus: Visits to hospital wards at Grantham, Boston and Lincoln hospitals are suspended

Coronavirus: everything you need to know about jobs, sick pay, working from home, benefits, mortgage payments and rent costs

Read more CoronavirusGrantham