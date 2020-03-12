Coronavirus: Harlaxton College students given seven days to return to United States

American students at Harlaxton College have been given seven days to return to the United States to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

A statement on the college website is urging students to make travel arrangements as soon as possible.

Students travel from the University of Evansville, Indiana, to spend a semester at the college based at Harlaxton Manor near Grantham.

Harlaxton College. (31398296)

President of University of Evansville, Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, said: "I write to update you on our decision to address how the University of Evansville and Harlaxton College are responding to the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"Importantly, let me report that there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the University of Evansville or at Harlaxton College. Our decision is based on the safety and well-being of our students, the University of Evansville and Harlaxton communities, and our global neighbours.

"By March 18, 2020 all Harlaxton students should plan to leave the Manor and continue their courses online.

"Students are free to change their flights back to the United States and return any time between today and March 18. Students are also free to travel as they wish with the understanding that they must continue with their course work.

"After travel, students should not return to the Manor. We ask that you make these travel arrangements as soon as possible."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Students return early from Italy ski trip

Fears children could be left hungry if schools shut over coronavirus.

Read more EducationGranthamHealth