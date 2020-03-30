Home   News   Article

Three more Lincolnshire patients with coronavirus Covid-19 have died

By Victoria Fear
-
victoria.fear@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:44, 30 March 2020
 | Updated: 11:46, 30 March 2020

A hospital trust has confirmed that three further patients with Covid-19 have died.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) say that three women, aged over 65 with underlying health conditions, have died.

On Friday, ULHT announced that a woman in her 80s died, who tested positive with the virus, had died.

Lincoln Hospital (27369253)
Lincoln Hospital (27369253)

Also...

A spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm that three further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

"The patients were all women between the ages of 65 and 80 and all had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Victoria Fear
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE