A hospital trust has confirmed that three further patients with Covid-19 have died.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) say that three women, aged over 65 with underlying health conditions, have died.

On Friday, ULHT announced that a woman in her 80s died, who tested positive with the virus, had died.

Lincoln Hospital (27369253)

Also...

A spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm that three further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

"The patients were all women between the ages of 65 and 80 and all had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth