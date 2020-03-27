Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Hundreds across Grantham hold mass round of applause for NHS staff

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:48, 27 March 2020
 | Updated: 09:51, 27 March 2020

People across Grantham have joined in a mass round of applause from their doorsteps and windows to thank NHS staff working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

At 8pm yesterday, communities joined together to thank the frontline healthcare staff as part of a national #ClapforCarers campaign.

Colleagues at Brakes at Gonerby Moor led the way with this touching video (below) of them clapping infront of a huge thank you sign.

