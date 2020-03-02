Coronavirus: Isolation pods are delivered to Grantham Hospital

Isolation pods for people who suspect they might have the coronavirus are being delivered to Grantham Hospital today (Monday).

The pods, which are portable cabins, are located near to the hospital's emergency department, with three expected to be in place by the end of the day.

All hospitals are being urged to put in place special areas so people who attend hospital with the symptoms – which include fevers, coughs and breathing difficulties – can be separated from other patients.

Coronavirus quarantine pods have been delivered to Grantham Hospital. (30596166)

An NHS spokesperson said: “Following national guidance all hospitals are putting in place NHS 111 pods at their emergency departments, so that anyone attending hospital with symptoms of the virus can be kept isolated from other patients and avoid causing unnecessary pressure in A&E.

“Over the coming weeks many more of us may need to self-isolate at home for a period to reduce this virus's spread.

"Everyone can continue to play their part by taking simple steps such as washing hands to prevent the spread of infection and calling NHS 111 first before going to the doctors or A&E if they have any concerns about or show symptoms of coronavirus."

More as we have it.

READ MORE: Students told to stay away if they think they have coronavirus symptoms after skiing trip to Italy

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more GranthamHealth