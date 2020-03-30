Coronavirus: 'Keeping schools open is our civic duty for community of Grantham'

Schools and nurseries across Grantham have been pulling together to provide essential care and support for the children of key workers.

As part of an unprecedented lockdown of British life, schools have been closed to pupils since Friday, except for the children of key workers, whose jobs are vital to public health and safety during the coronavirus lockdown.

But for those teaching staff on the frontline it has not been without its challenges.

Schools are open for some students.(32670230)

From an initial lack of government information about expectations to fears about their own families’ safety, they have faced worry and confusion – but for many a “sense of civic duty” is what has kept them going.

James Ellis, headteacher of Ambergate Sports College, says they are “doing all they can in these unprecedented times”.

He added: “Staff have pulled together and we are following government guidance.

“In order to social distance as much as possible, we have implemented a range of measures including a staff rota system, tailored activities and adapted classrooms.

“We have an exceptional staff team who are incredibly committed to providing the best support for our pupils.

“These are extraordinary times and I am incredibly proud of the pupils, staff, parents and carers at Ambergate.”

Kate Hodson, headteacher at Poplar Farm Primary School, said they are coping well and keeping up with the frequent changes.

She added: “The key worker information was initially vague so we only had a short amount of time to arrange adequate provision. A staff rota is now place and working well.

“I would like to thank all staff, all pupils, and all our parents for pulling together during this difficult time.”

Katie Brockington, headteacher at Caythorpe Primary School, has praised the “amazing staff and parents” for helping them through a tough first week.

She added: “Being a small village school, we are like a family and we are coping well in these unprecedented times.

“The staff have been amazing and everyone is pulling together to make it work.

“We have staff on a rota so that they work a few days then have 10-14 days off, so that we can try to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

National Junior and Harrowby Infant schools’executive headteacher Anne Platt said they are all doing their best in difficult circumstances.

She added: “We are looking after a different number of children each day as well as providing wraparound care from 7.30am to 5.30pm to enable key workers to do all of their shifts. We are all doing the best that we can.

“We are all frightened about what is going on but the response from staff has been extremely humbling. They all feel that they have a civic duty to the community of Grantham to help.

“But it’s not just teaching staff, there is the admin staff, support workers and cleaning staff who are all vital in helping us stay open.

“Everyone is pulling together and I couldn’t have asked for a better team.

“I am humbled with the parents as well. One parent even gave us a hamper to say thank you.

“We are all in this together.”

