The number of cases of coronavirus recorded by Public Health England rose again today (Wednesday).

In Lincolnshire, 29 more people testing positive, while a further 57 tested positive in Nottinghamshire and 24 in Leicestershire.

Although Covid-19 testing has increased in the UK, a true figure of how many people have contracted the illness is not known. This is because some people may have been exposed to the virus but not yet developed symptoms, while others have symptoms which do not require medical intervention or testing.

Coronavirus

Three more fatalities iLincolnshireie were confirmed today.

These are the current Public Health England figures (and the rise since yesterday):

Leicestershire 187 (+24)

Nottinghamshire 275 (+57)

Lincolnshire 133 (+29)

The total number of UK cases recorded by Public Health England is 29,474 (+4,324) cases with 2,352 (+563) deaths to date.

