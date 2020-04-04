Coronavirus: Latest cases confirmed in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire

Cases of coronavirus Covid-19 diagnosed through testing in Lincolnshire stand at 223, in figures released today (Saturday) by Public Health England (PHE).

PHE's daily figures show an increase in each local authority area near Grantham.

Cases recorded in Nottinghamshire now stand at 357 and 277 in Leicestershire.

Latest coronavirus cases. (32967330)

The total number of UK cases recorded by PHE is 41,903 (+3,735) cases with 4,313 (+708) deaths to date.

Although Covid-19 testing has increased in the UK, a true figure of how many people have contracted the illness is not known.

This is because some people may have been exposed to the virus but not yet developed symptoms, while others have symptoms which do not require medical intervention or testing.

