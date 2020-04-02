Coronavirus: Latest cases in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire

More than 150 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Lincolnshire through testing, it was announced today (Thursday).

Public Health England's daily figures showed an increase in each local authority area near Grantham - although there has been no sharp rise.

These are the current Public Health England figures (and the rise since yesterday):

What you need to know about cornoavirus (32858833)

Lincolnshire 153 (+20)

Leicestershire 201 (+14)

Nottinghamshire 298 (+23)

The total number of UK cases recorded by Public Health England is 33,718 (+4,244) cases with 2,921 (+569) deaths to date.

Although Covid-19 testing has increased in the UK, a true figure of how many people have contracted the illness is not known.

This is because some people may have been exposed to the virus but not yet developed symptoms, while others have symptoms which do not require medical intervention or testing.

More of the latest news on coronavirus from this area

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth