Coronavirus: Lincolnshire County Council staff to work from home and council meetings suspended

Staff will work from home and council meetings will be suspended under the latest plans announced by Lincolnshire County Council.

In a five-minute Facebook Live video this afternoon, authority leader councillor Martin Hill (Con) and chief executive Debbie Barnes outlined some of the plans from the council.

The live event, however, did begin with some technical hitches – first beginning on its side, then moving upside down.

Martin Hill and Debbie Barnes speak on a Facebook live video (31817964)

Mr Hill said the authority would “do our best to continue to cover services and support staff”.

“The efforts we have all been making to limit coronavirus will lead to widespread disruption to our daily life for everyone.”

“We are following government guidance as usual to prevent coronavirus from causing harm to our residents and communities.

“We are all working together to find the best way to deliver services while protecting our staff,” he said.

“However, we are at the stage where national guidance means we need to change the way we operate and make priority decisions.”

The council’s announcements follow both Lincoln and Boston councils, among others, cancelling meetings and services across the county.

The duo announced a range of measures, including:

Staff, particularly the most vulnerable, starting to work from home

Most formal committee meetings to be suspended for the immediate future while alternate methods were established

Decisions continuing to be made publicly available for public to scrutinise

Advice continuing to be available to critical services

Financial help being given to council providers experiencing financial hardship

The closure of all heritage sites

The stopping of large gatherings at authority buildings such as libraries

Parents and carers will still be able to access support

Some anti-natal appointments may now take place at children’s centres

Those expecting home appointments will be contacted by phone

Non-essential Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue events have been postponed

