Coronavirus: Lincolnshire Police's Chief Constable praises public for response to crisis as no fines are issued

The Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police has praised people in the county for adapting to "a unique set of circumstances" brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Bill Skelly said that officers from his force had yet to issue any on-the-spot fines to people ignoring government guidelines on social distancing.

He also confirmed that just six per cent of officers and civilian staff, nearly 100 people based on the force's own employment figures, were off due to COVID-19 related issues.

Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Bill Skelly. (32732760)

Mr Skelly said: "I'm very glad to say that the community of Lincolnshire has responded very well to government instructions and the call for people to stay at home in order to protect the the NHS and help save lives.

"So far, we've not felt the need to issue any fixed penalty notices and that's a very good place for us to be in.

"Also, we're doing quite well in terms of the health within our organisation where we have about six per cent of our officers and staff off for coronavirus reasons, either having symptoms themselves or caring for loved ones.

"That's less than the estimated figures of 20 to 30 per cent.

"A pandemic is one of these risks that we looked at, but I don't think anyone in the world felt it would have the impact that it has.

"So while we've planned for something like this, our plans have had to be adapted for this unique set of circumstances that we find ourselves in."

Mr Skelly stressed the importance of joint working between the police, NHS, district councils, Lincolnshire County Council, fire and rescue services, as well as community groups, to keep people safe.

"We're in a relatively good place, not least of which is because there has been less of the demands we would have otherwise seen coming to us," Mr Skelly said.

"Incidents on our road network have significantly reduced and the kind of offences, such as thefts and break-ins, have reduced as well..

"So we're concentrating our efforts on ensuring that we're offering our support to the other emergency services and, where we can, help out and support the members of the public."

Mr Skelly said it was down to "individual choice" how police officers enforced the Government's restrictions on people leaving their homes.

"Going into this situation, we've had fantastic relationships with the public and when we come out of it, we want to have the same sort of support and relationships," he said.

"If we get it wrong we should learn from that which is exactly what we're doing.

"We're a farming community and a lot of key workers here will be involved in growing things that need to be harvested, processed and distributed.

"So we have to be flexible in terms of people informing us where they are going on their journeys."

Mr Skelly confirmed that his officers were mindful of the twin threats of fraud and domestic abuse, however, roadside checks to monitor drivers' journeys have so far not been used.

"Along with local authorities and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, we're certainly aware of the things that we feel are more likely to happen and we're doing our best to try and tackle these things," Mr Skelly said.

