Coronavirus: Mayor of Grantham to remain in office until 'September at earliest'

The Mayor of Grantham will continue his mayoral duties until at least September "at the earliest".

Councillor Adam Stokes, who has been in post for a year, was expecting to hand over the reins to his deputy, Coun Dean Ward, next month.

But due to the coronavirus restricting all mass gatherings, the decision was madeto extend Coun Stoke's term of office as mayor.

Mayor of Grantham Adam Stokes (24900636)

Coun Stokes said: "It would be impossible in my opinion to hold the mayor-making ceremony in May due to the current situation, so we are looking at rearranging it to September at the earliest.

"I do hope that everyone in Grantham is keeping safe and following the guidelines set out by the Government."

Deputy mayor Dean Ward was due to take up the position of Mayor of Grantham next month.

He added: "Although I’m disappointed, it seems the most sensible way to do it in this climate.

"Stay safe Grantham and hopefully life will get back to normality soon."

READ MORE: Grantham area news.

Read more CoronavirusGrantham