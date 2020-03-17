Coronavirus: More Grantham care homes close to visitors

Two more care homes in Grantham have announced that they have closed to visitors 'to protect their residents' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Belvoir House Care Home on Brownlow Street is closed to all visitors except from healthcare professionals.

Manager Wendy Kaya said: "At this moment in time we need to be extra careful to ensure we keep residents and staff safe."

The notice at King's Court Nursing Home. (31790708)

Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home on Harrowby Lane confirmed that they closed yesterday.

King's Court Nursing Home on Swinegate also closed yesterday to 'protect their elderly residents from the spread of COVID-19.'

