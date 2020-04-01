The number of cases of coronavirus recorded by Public Health England have risen to more than 100 in Lincolnshire.

The latest figure for Lincolnshire is 104 cases, a rise of 26 over 24 hours.

Testing across the UK areas has led to the recording of additional cases - although a true figure of how many people have contracted the illness is not known.

This is because some people may have been exposed to the virus but have not yet developed symptoms, while others have synptoms which do not require medical intervention or testing.

These are the current figures (and the rise since yesterday):

Lincolnshire 104 (+26)

Leicestershire 170 (+24)

Notts 218 (+2)

Rutland 3 (+1)

The total number of UK cases recorded by Public Health England is 25,150 cases with 1,789 deaths deaths to date.

