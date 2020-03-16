A Grantham care home is not allowing visitors as of today [Monday], as they attempt to protect their elderly residents from the spread of COVID-19.

Nicky Bullmore, manager of King's Court Nursing Home on Swinegate, said: "We're just being extra careful, with our residents being vulnerable adults.

"We want to minimise the risk for them."

A notice on the door said: "We have had to make the difficult decision of closing our doors to all visitors except essential visits from GPs etc.

"We are working alongside Public Health England to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to keep our residents safe."

