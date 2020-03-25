Coronavirus: Peppa Pig continues her tour around Grantham

Peppa Pig will continue her tour of Grantham tonight with a trip to the Manthorpe estate.

Anna Smith, of Walton Gardens, Grantham, has roped in the help of her two eldest children to dress up as the popular children's television character.

They plan to visit a different neighbourhood in Grantham every evening to spread some cheer to children who have been cooped up all day.

Peppa Pig will be visiting different neighbourhoods in Grantham. (32237062)

Anna, who works as a disability consultant for local firm in Grantham, said: "I used to own a soft play business so the costume is one we had left over. Tonight and every night at 6pm Peppa Pig will be walking down roads and waving to kids who have been isolated all day."

There will be strict rules will be in place to ensure that social distancing is being followed. Members of the public will not be able toapproach Peppa but are invited to wave from their windows and doors.

There were concerns that they might have to stop their plans after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked everyone to stay in their homes for at least the next three weeks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in a plea to the nation last night.

Anna added: "We thought we wouldn't be able to continue but we are using it as our daily exercise once a day."

The family have also set up a Facebook page called 'Grantham Peppa Pig says'.

They will be posting videos and live feeds to exercise, learn and play with Peppa.

Search Grantham Peppa Pig on Facebook.

