Coronavirus: Peppa Pig to visit Grantham neighbourhoods to spread some cheer

Peppa Pig will be visiting neighbourhoods in Grantham tonight to spread some cheer to children who have been cooped up all day.

Anna Smith, of Walton Gardens, Grantham, has roped in the help of her two eldest children to dress up as the popular children's television character.

They plan to visit a different neighbourhood in Grantham every evening.

Peppa Pig will be visiting different neighbourhoods in Grantham. (32237062)

Anna, who works as a disability consultant for local firm in Grantham, said: "I used to own a soft play business so the costume is one we had left over. Tonight and every night at 6pm Peppa Pig will be walking down roads and waving to kids who have been isolated all day."

There will be strict rules will be in place to ensure that social distancing is being followed. Members of the public will not be able toapproach Peppa but are invited to wave from their windows and doors.

Anna added: "I'll be playing music from the car as we make our way around."

Tonight's route will be Victoria Street, Stamford Street, Walton Gardens, Harris Way, Caunt Road/ Kedleston Road, Buckminster gardens, Hanbury Avenue, Huntingtower Road, Hudson Road and Wilks Road.

