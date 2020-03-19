Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Pub offers free stay at B&B for hospitality workers

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:29, 19 March 2020
 | Updated: 15:31, 19 March 2020

A village pub near Grantham is offering hospitality workers a free stay at their Bed and Breakfast.

The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial wanted a way to show their support forpeople working in the hospitality trade which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

They tweeted: “Our B&B bookings have dropped to basically zero for the next three weeks. Meanwhile our friends and colleagues in hospitality are facing unprecedented stress levels.

The Geese & Fountain. (31967141)
"If you work in hospitality and are closed, come for a free B&B stay and recover from the stress.

"Our rooms are self-contained, you'd be as socially distanced as at home. There's fresh air and countryside to walk in and we can deliver food to your room if you don't want to eat in our (virtually empty) village pub.

We mean it. Come and recover from the stress."

