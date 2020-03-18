The Savoy Cinema plans to remain open, despite film distributors delaying multiple releases.

Major cinema chains Odeon, Vue and Cineworld all closed their UK branches, as a result of the Prime Minister advising against the attendance of public venues.

High profile blockbusters such as, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place 2 and Mulan have all postponed their release dates.

A spokesperson for Savoy Cinemas said: "In the past couple of weeks we have seen a number of distributors delay film releases until later on in the year.

"This of course is having an impact on the cinema industry as a whole. However, we are still open and have a great selection of movies available to see which people are still attending.

"Our main priority is ensuring the cinema is a clean safe environment for our customers and staff.

"In order to help minimise risk to customer health and wellbeing within our building we have put in place strict procedures, including extra cleaning of high contact areas such as handrails, doors, card machines and surfaces.

"We continue to reiterate the importance of washing your hands regularly to staff and customers.

