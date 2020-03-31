Coronavirus: School donates science goggles to Grantham Hospital

A Grantham secondary school have delivered more than 100 pairs of safety goggles to Grantham Hospital for staff to use during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff at Walton Academy, in Kitty Briggs Lane, off Harlaxton Road, handed over the supplies in response to a national appeal for equipment to help hospitals cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The goggles are normally used in science and D&T lessons but as the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff grows, the academy felt they could be better used to support efforts in the community to protect NHS staff.

Year 7 student, Katie Ayon Sargeant donates goggles. (32729136)

The idea to donate PPE supplies was inspired by one of Walton’s partner schools in Mansfield for which the senior principal at Walton, Caroline Saxelby, is also the executive lead.

Mrs Saxelby said: “The science faculty at an academy for which I am senior principal proposed donating supplies to the NHS. We thought this was a brilliant idea and a tangible way to help in

our local community. Everyone at Walton was keen to get involved and to do as much as we could to help.

"In times of crisis, it is so important that we all come together to help others – a premise which we instil in all Walton students throughout their time with us, to help them become well-

rounded and responsible citizens.

“We hope the NHS staff at Grantham Hospital can make use of the goggles and this small gesture of kindness helps them in some way.”

