Sir William Robertson Academy will be closed to all year groups from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards due to the coronavirus.

In a statement by headteacher Mark Guest, it has been confirmed that the school will now be closed from tomorrow until Monday April 20, the end of the Easter holidays, due to decreasing staff levels as teachers have been told to self-isolate.

The statement said: "I regret to inform all families that we have had to take the difficult decision to fully close Sir William Robertson Academy for all year groups from the end of school today.

Sir William Robertson Academy (31161100)

"The decision to close has been taken extremely reluctantly but in the light of significantly reducing staffing levels as a consequence of many staff following individual medical advice to self-isolate during the current coronavirus global pandemic.

"We have carried out a risk assessment today, and we are not in a position to guarantee safe staffing levels for our pupils from tomorrow onwards.

"Should the planned date on which the school can re-open change – given the dynamic nature of the current situation and the developing advice from the Government - we shall alert all families through our website, social media and through text message.

"All of our departments and teachers have provided work for classes so that pupils can continue their learning remotely at home. Your support with this is greatly appreciated.

"Pupils should use their usual log-in for Show My Homework to access these resources which staff will endeavour to update for the duration of our enforced closure."

Mr Guest added that while there is no guidance from the government regarding GCSE and A Level exams, students in Years 10, 11 and 13 should continue preparing for these exams and that exams are still planned to take place.

The statement continued: "These are clearly unprecedented times and I would like to pay tribute to all of our staff who have worked so hard to keep the school open and functioning normally up to this point.

"I look forward to welcoming our pupils back to school after the Easter break – this school is nothing without their laughter, their kindness to others and their boundless enthusiasm and spirit.

"To all families, please stay safe in these uncertain and worrying times. Your health and well-being has to be the number one priority and my thoughts and good wishes (and those of all of the school’s staff) are with you all."

