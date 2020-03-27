The coronavirus crisis has sparked a massive outpouring of true community spirit as everyone pulls together to help those most in need.

Among the doom and gloom, there have been so many uplifting stories and examples of community spirit from across Grantham and beyond.

From support groups set up to offer guidance and a listening ear, food donations and neighbours helping one another, everyone is playing their part.

Slimming World. (32299214)

Slimming World consultant and team developer Joolie Cunningham has been making sure her members are not forgotten.

She said: “Some of our members are vulnerable so I have been shopping for their essential items so they don’t have to go out.”

Despite having to put her classes on hold for the foreseeable future, Joolie didn’t want the support to stop.

Pizza Express delivered pizzas to the ambulance service. (32300737)

She added: “I wanted to let our members know that we are here and care about them. We already can sometimes feel quite isolated so it’s even more important to look out for each other.

“We are such a caring community. One member has even donated 10 scales for those who can’t afford them during the outbreak.”

Joolie also donated food items to Grantham Foodbank that the group had been collecting throughout January and February.

Emergency services are under more pressure than ever during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lel Gadd. (32299216)

So crews at Grantham ambulance station were delighted to receive 10 free pizzas from Pizza Express last week.

Ambulance technician Louise Ellis posted a photo of the pizza boxes piled up on an ambulance car on social media last week.

She said: “One of my relatives works at the restaurant in town and contacted me on Friday to say they were closing.They would have had a lot of wasted food and so asked if they could donate some freshly cooked pizzas to the Grantham ambulance station.

“The crews really enjoyed them and appreciated the gesture.”

There have also been lots of individual acts of kindness taking place.

Mobile baker Leslie (Lel) Gadd has been baking up to 50 loaves a day to help feed his local community in Great Gonerby.

Within hours of delivering them to the village post office each morning, the loaves are sold out.

Lel, who has just moved to Londonthorpe from Great Gonerby, said: “I’m just trying to do my little bit to help my community.

“There’s been no bread or flour on the shelves and I’ve got flour and yeast in stock so I might as well use it and help a few people out who are struggling.”

Lel set up his mobile baking business Lovely Loaves in 2016 and regularly holds educational baking classes, but has had to put them on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.

He added: “I’ve got to charge for the loaves to try and recoup some money as all of my classes have been cancelled. Being self employed is tough at the moment but I have received some really great feedback.

“I will keep doing what I can to help.”