Coronavirus: St Barnabas Hospice could lose £1 million over next few months

St Barnabas Hospice has launched an urgent appeal for funds as they continue to care for some of society’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

The charity, which has a hospice on Barrowby Road and a unit inside Grantham Hospital, continues to care for those living with life-limiting or terminal illnesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

They have today announced that they could lose £1,000,000 over the next three months, which is the equivalent of 20 weeks of care within their specialist Inpatient Unit on Nettleham Road, Lincoln.

Since the outbreak began, the Hospice has seen a huge drop in fundraising income that pays for most of their care. Their charity shops are temporarily closed, and many fundraising activities and events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Chris Wheway, chief executive of St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We want to reassure the public that we are still here, caring in the community. Our clinical team is as dedicated as ever to continue delivering our outstanding care and support to those who need us. Our nurses, doctors and healthcare staff are working on the frontline to

deliver round-the-clock care through this pandemic, much like their NHS colleagues.

“Over the coming months, we know we will be asked to care for many more vulnerable people facing the end of their lives We are also preparing to support our NHS partners as the pressure mounts over the coming weeks.

“Our staff have adapted enormously, with the majority of non-clinical staff working from home. Our nursing teams have changed their working patterns to ensure we can keep as many of our beds open as possible and our community teams are adapting hourly to patient and family requests to deliver the best care possible for patients at home.

"The Wellbeing and Bereavement Support Services we offer are continuing through telephone or video call to ensure no one is alone in these challenging times. We couldn’t ask for more and I am extremely proud of my colleagues for their flexibility through this.

“People in our local communities must do all that is needed to look after themselves and their loved ones. The safety and security of their families comes first, always. My request to the public is simply that if they support the goals we share for local people, and can spare the money, please make a donation today.

“In these uncertain times, small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.”

The easiest way to make a donation is by visiting www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/crisis. The Hospice is also accepting gifts through the post, but there might be a slight delay in the processing time for these. If you choose to send a gift via post, please include a short note with your name and contact details and post the cheque to St Barnabas Hospice, Crisis Appeal, Fundraising Office, Cardinal Close, Lincoln, LN2 4SY.

