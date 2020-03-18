This year's St George's Day Parade through Grantham has been cancelled and this weekend's Grantham Music Festival Trophy Winners Concert has been postponsed.

The parade is organised by Grantham and District Scouts who have decided in light of the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak from government that the parade and service cannot go ahead.

A spokesman for the scouts said it was felt it was 'too risky' to go ahead with the parade this year. "We felt we had to make the decision in view of the situation and with a quite a lot of leaders who are over the age of 70 and, of course, a lot of children taking part as well."

St George's Day in Grantham 2019. (31864950)

The parade was due to go ahead on Sunday, April 26.

It has also been announced that the Grantham Music Festival Trophy Winners Concert, due to be held on Saturday at ChristChurch in Finkin Street, has been postponed.

Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of the music festival said: "It is with great regret that the Grantham Music Festival Committee have decided to postpone the trophy presentation and concert on Saturday, March 21. In view of the government briefing it seemed to be the most sensible approach.

"It is our intention to hold the Trophy Winners concert at a later date in the year – either as a Trophy Winners concert, or a fund-raising concert with a few more performers invited – depending on when this might happen. All Trophy winners have been notified by email."

Musicians and singers competed in the music festival last week at ChristChurch in Finkin Street.

