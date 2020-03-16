Coronavirus: Thousands join Grantham Facebook support group

An online community group has been set up in Grantham to help look after the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Facebook group was set up by Jayne Robb to encourage community spirit.

She said: "I kept seeing messages on some of the other social media groups from people who were worried that they couldn't get items including a mum who was struggling to find baby milk.

"I knew we all needed to look out for each other and share information so I created the group."

Since being set up yesterday morning, the Facebook group now has more than 4,000 members.

Jayne added:"We never expected this type of reaction. There are five of us managing the group and we are doing our best. We wanted to provide rational, sensible information. We are not political and want to defuse panic by encouraging people to be sensible, share information and help each other through this."

To join, search for Grantham Area Covid-19 Support Page on Facebook.

