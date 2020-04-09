Greater Lincolnshire’s coronavirus death toll reached 50 as a further five deaths were confirmed across the county.

Further fatalities were recorded in hospitals run by both United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

NHS England confirmed that three patients died at ULHT and two in NLaG hospitals.

Three more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in ULHT hospitals. (33282914)

A spokesperson for ULHT said: “Sadly we can confirm that three further patients who were being cared for in our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. This brings the total number of deaths in ULHT hospitals to 36.

“The patients were two men aged 79 and 82, and one woman aged 99. All had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

It means the county’s death toll now stands at 50, with 36 in Lincolnshire and 14 in northern Lincolnshire.

The youngest patient to have died in Lincolnshire’s hospitals was 49.

Among those to have lost their lives include former police sergeant Paul Pettitt and University of Lincoln lecturer Clive Kettley.

The county saw its biggest spike in deaths last Friday (April 3) after eight fatalities were confirmed.

Meanwhile, health bosses at ULHT confirmed this morning that 55 patients had been discharged from the county’s hospitals after being treated for COVID-19.

The trust said 96 people who have tested positive for the virus are being treated across in its hospitals.

A total of 435 cases have been confirmed across the county.

Nationally, NHS England said a further 765 people have died across the country after testing positive for coronavirus.

Currently, the number of positive cases in the UK stands at 60,773.

Local authorities and police have urged people to stay at home this Easter Bank Holiday weekend to fight the spread of the virus.

