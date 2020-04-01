St Barnabas Hospice has launched an urgent appeal for protective equipment to help keep their safe and patients safe.

Following guidance overnight, the charity which provides free end-of-life care to people in Lincolnshire, have found that their stocks are no longer sufficient for all patient-facing staff to have the protection they need to continue caring for the most vulnerable people in the the community.

The charity, which has a hospice on Barrowby Road and a unit inside Grantham Hospital, is appealing for anyone with access to disposable gloves, disposable aprons, disposable aprons, water resilient face masks and visors to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who has links to dentists, vets, cosmetic practices, tattoo business, catering industries, salons and factories that may have spare that they are not currently using. This would be incredible support for the hospice during these difficult times. One small act of kindness can make a huge difference."

The hospice's day therapy centres are all closed including St Barnabas Hospice on Barrowby Road.

A spokesperson added: "We are still running our Hospice in Grantham Hospital and also caring for patients in the community with our Hospice at Home nursing team. All of these clinical staff will now need the protective equipment – particularly masks which need to be changed every 30 minutes."

If you can help, visit: www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk

