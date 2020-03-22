Grantham looked like a ghost town on Saturday night as a video taken by photographer Toby Roberts shows.

The video was taken in Westgate and Market Place, showing pubs and clubs with their doors firmly shut. Takeaway businesses remain open and a number of restaurants are also offering takeaways.

According to Public Health England there are now nine cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire. There are 45 recorded cases so far in Nottinghamshire and 29 in Leicestershire.

Gallery1

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth