Coronavirus: Video and photos show an eerily quiet Grantham town centre on Saturday night
Published: 12:42, 22 March 2020
| Updated: 12:43, 22 March 2020
Grantham looked like a ghost town on Saturday night as a video taken by photographer Toby Roberts shows.
The video was taken in Westgate and Market Place, showing pubs and clubs with their doors firmly shut. Takeaway businesses remain open and a number of restaurants are also offering takeaways.
According to Public Health England there are now nine cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire. There are 45 recorded cases so far in Nottinghamshire and 29 in Leicestershire.
