Viking Signs Ltd have created a free-to-download sign that allows people in self-isolation to ask for help.

The sign, which can be found on Viking Signs' website, is free to download and print, enabling those in self-isolation to indicate whether they need help from their neighbours.

The family-run business are also supplying "critical signage" to support social distancing measures.

This sign allows the vulnerable in self-isolation to ask for help. (32376218)

Darren Joint, who owns Viking Signs, said: “[Mel Fletcher] had the idea and designed the sign. We launched it on Saturday morning and as of today, it's been seen by over 120,000 people on Facebook and shared by people as far away as New Zealand and New York.

“I hope that it helps anyone who can't ask for help another way - but also encourages local communities everywhere to check on one another, particularly those more vulnerable.

“Offering it as a free download hopefully means it's accessible to anyone who needs it, including local support groups who can print it anywhere and distribute copies.

Alternatively, the other side of the sign can let neighbours know that you are okay. (32376226)

“We're still being asked by customers to supply critical signage to support closures of public spaces, social distancing measures and NHS facilities.

“We'll continue to do this as long as we can do so safely and without increasing the risk to my team or others.”

The sign can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

Nine people being treated for coronavirus in Lincolnshire hospitals

READ MORE: Grantham area news