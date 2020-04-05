A group of neighbours have been getting to know each other for the first time after setting up a WhatsApp group to support each other through the pandemic.

Residents living on Wroxall Drive, in Grantham, have been running errands and finding out about each other’s lives in an effort to boost morale.

Gill Marshall started the movement when she delivered leaflets to neighbours on Wroxall Drive last month.

Neighbours in Wroxall Drive have been supporting one another. (32804427)

She said: “I could see what was coming and knew that we had a lot of elderly people on the street. I didn’t want to see anyone struggling at home so offered to run errands and collect shopping.

“The response from everyone has been heartwarming.”

A WhatsApp group was also set up for residents to join if they wanted to help. The group also provides physical and emotional support – from collecting essential shopping and prescriptions to chats on the phone.

Since this all started, green and red cards have also been delivered to the residents to display in their window, green if they are doing OK and red if they need something. The dog walkers on the road have made it their responsibility to check for red cards each day.

As movement restrictions were imposed last week, the group has been more active and a number of residents have been out buying and delivering shopping to others to restrict the amount of people needing to leaving their homes.

Craig Hagues has lived on Wroxall Drive with his family for three years.

He said: “The group has also helped identify much more vulnerable peopleand we have been able to put them in touch with the correct groups that they need to use for further help.

“But there is also a social side and we have all started to get to know our neighbours. We only knew our immediate neighbours in passing before all of this.

“It is amazing how from something so disruptive has bought an entire community together.”

Craig’s neighbour Derrick Chambers, 75, has lived on Wroxall Drive since 1970 and fondly remembers the “amazing street parties” from years gone by.

He is pleased to see community spirit returning to the street once again.

He added: “It’s been great to see everyone helping each other out. I am not able to leave my home so my neighbours deliver my shopping and make sure that I’ve got everything I need.”

Derrick has been described as a “wealth of knowledge” in the WhatsApp group for indulging them all with stories about the street’s history.

The neighbours are already planning a big street party for later this year to celebrate their new friendships ... and we don’t think it will be the last street party that Wroxall Drive sees.

